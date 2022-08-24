Close up of nurse hanks giving vaccine to patient in clinic.

A juvenile court must re-evaluate the sincerity of parents’ objections to their children’s vaccinations, the state Supreme Court said Tuesday.

 Georgia Recorder, File

ATLANTA — A juvenile court must re-evaluate the sincerity of parents’ objections to their children’s vaccinations, the state Supreme Court said Tuesday.

At issue is whether children in temporary state custody can be immunized with routine childhood vaccines over their parents’ religious objections – and how to decide if those objections are sincere or not.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.