ATLANTA – The Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that Georgia has administered 1,541,057 vaccines, 78% of the total amount shipped to the state by the federal government.
"Though we still have a long way to go, I am proud of the progress we have made in getting more vaccines administered to vulnerable Georgians," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. "We are working around the clock to ensure that as many of our front-line heroes and seniors can get the vaccine as soon as possible. As we await increased supply from the federal government and vaccine manufacturers, we continue to urge all Georgians to protect themselves and their loved ones by following public health guidance."
First responders, law enforcement, and Georgians 65-and-over are currently eligible to receive a vaccine in the 1A-plus category.
To view vaccination locations, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.