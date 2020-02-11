ATLANTA -- Reversing an alarming trend that led Gov. Brian Kemp to call for drastic budget cuts, the state of Georgia’s net tax collections for January totaled nearly $2.36 billion for an increase of $100.8 million, or 4.5 percent, compared to January 2019 when net tax collections totaled $2.25 billion. Year-to-date net tax collections totaled roughly $14.21 billion for an increase of $133 million, or 0.9 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year, when net tax revenues totaled $14.07 billion.
Individual Income Tax: Individual income tax collections increased by a total of $56 million, or 4.3 percent, compared to last year when income tax collections totaled $1.3 billion. Individual income tax refunds issued -- net of voided checks -- were up $18.5 million, or 34.1 percent. Individual withholding payments for the month increased by $43.8 million, or 4.2 percent. Individual income tax return payments were up $12.3 million, or 91.7 percent, over FY 2019. All other individual tax categories, including estimated tax payments, were up a combined $18.4 million.
Sales and Use Tax: Gross sales and use tax collections totaled $1.24 billion, an increase of $56.5 million, or 4.8 percent, over January 2019. Net sales and use tax increased by $27.7 million, or 4.6 percent, compared to last year, when net sales tax totaled $599 million. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments totaled roughly $607.8 million, for an increase of $26.3 million, or 4.5 percent, over the previous year. Lastly, sales tax refunds increased by nearly $2.5 million, or 43.2 percent, compared to FY 2019.
Corporate Income Tax: Corporate income tax collections totaled $50.1 million, which was an increase of $11 million, or 28.2 percent, over last year when corporate tax collections totaled approximately $39.1 million. Corporate income tax refunds issued -- net of voids -- were up $15.1 million, or 114.1 percent. Corporate income tax return payments for the month increased by $23.6 million, or 174.6 percent. All other corporate tax types, including corporate estimated payments, were up a combined $2.5 million.
Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor fuel tax collections increased by $9.2 million, or 6.3 percent, compared to FY 2019.
Motor Vehicle -- Tag & Title Fees: Motor vehicle tag and title fees increased by $6.5 million, or 19.1 percent, during the month, whereas title ad valorem tax collections declined by $13.4 million, or -20.1 percent, from last year’s total of $66.9 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.