State to acquire greenspace in Treutlen County By Dave Williams, Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service Dec 8, 2021 ATLANTA -- The Georgia Board of Natural Resources has voted to accept the donation of more than 3,000 acres of pristine habitat in Treutlen County. George Michael Troup served as both a governor and U.S. senator from Georgia.The land fronts the Oconee River downstream from the Riverbend Wildlife Management Area and is home to both longleaf pines and a gopher tortoise population.The property was recently appraised at more than $3.9 million. The state Department of Natural Resources has been working with the owner for the last couple of years to acquire the property.The proposed donation still must go before the State Properties Commission before it can be finalized.This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. 