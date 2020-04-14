ATLANTA – At a COVID-19 briefing at the state Capitol, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state's plans to augment staffing levels for health care facilities in various parts of Georgia to combat the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The state has partnered with Jackson Healthcare, a Georgia company with a portfolio of staffing, search, and technology companies that assists health systems, hospitals, and other health care facilities with work force needs. The state is working with Jackson Healthcare through its subsidiary Healthcare Workforce Logistics to bring roughly 570 additional health care professionals to key health systems.
“We are committed to giving our heroic health care workers the staffing support necessary to win this fight,” Kemp said in a news release. “It has been inspiring to witness the work being done by those on the front lines to combat COVID-19, and I join my fellow Georgians in expressing tremendous gratitude for their service. I want to thank our partners with the Department of Community Health for assisting us in this critical initiative.”
Much of the state’s early focus has been on the staffing needs of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, one of the state’s hardest-hit health care systems where 65 additional health care professionals have been added to the hospital’s main campus with 80 more expected to join early next week. At Phoebe’s North campus, an additional 230 health care professionals are expected to be brought on board in the coming days and weeks. The state also is assisting Phoebe with standing up one of four temporary medical units across Georgia with nearly 50 staff expected to be added to the Phoebe unit.
Other temporary medical units being strategically placed across the state are located at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville, and Navicent Health in Macon, across which roughly 125 new staff are expected to be added.
Additionally, nursing staff are being augmented at Palmyra Nursing Home in Albany and Pelham Parkway Nursing Home, and more than 20 employees are being deployed to Central State Hospital in Milledgeville for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
The state will issue specific guidance on the process for health care facilities to request assistance, which will be evaluated based on need and available resources.
