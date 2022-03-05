ATLANTA – A caucus of Georgia state representatives and senators from Congressional Districts 1 and 3 held elections for the State Transportation Board recently.
Ann R. Purcell, who currently represents Congressional District 1 in southeast Georgia, was re-elected to serve her third term. The board also will welcome a newly elected member, Dennis McEntire, who was elected to represent Congressional District 3 located in west-central Georgia.
Purcell, a former state legislator, served as chairperson of the State Transportation Board in 2018-2019. She currently serves as the chair of the Statewide Transportation Planning/Strategic Planning Committee and is the vice chair of the Intermodal Committee. Purcell also is a member of the Finance Committee, Legislative Committee, Program Delivery Committee and the Gateways Committee. She represents 17 counties in southeast Georgia, including Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, McIntosh, Pierce, Ware and Wayne.
On being re-elected to the Board, Purcell spoke to the busy agenda for 2022 as the state rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we continue on the road to normalcy, Georgia DOT remains steadfast in its efforts to boost the competitiveness of the state by improving freight mobility, enhancing quality of life for our constituents and focusing on moving Georgia forward,” she said.
Purcell was born in Glennville and graduated from Georgia Southern College with a degree in education, majoring in mathematics.
McEntire has spent more than three decades as general manager of Newnan Utilities, a municipal water and light utility with more than a centurylong history of providing outstanding service to the residents of Newnan and Coweta County. In his role, he is responsible for the management of all organizational departments including electrical and water operations, public relations and finance.
He was born in Rome, Georgia, began his higher education at what was then called Floyd Junior College (now Georgia Highlands College), then graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business management. His first job out of college was working for Georgia Power.
“Working for that great company gave me an appreciation for the importance of supporting communities,” McEntire said. “I’ve been managing Newnan Utilities in a very fast-growing county, which gave me a great appreciation of infrastructure and what it means to the success of all our communities. That was my interest in joining the Board.”
McEntire has been an active community and civic leader throughout his career, and currently serves on the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors; the ELEVATE Coweta Students Board; The Heritage School Board of Trustees; and he is a member of the Rotary Club of Newnan, where he is a past president.
His district in west-central Georgia includes Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spaulding, Troup and Upson counties.
Georgia DOT is governed by a 14-member State Transportation Board, which exercises general control and supervision of the department. The board is entrusted with powers that include, but are not limited to, naming the commissioner, designating which public roads are encompassed within the state highway system, approving long-range transportation plans, overseeing the administration of construction contracts, and authorizing lease agreements. Board Members are elected by a majority of a General Assembly caucus from each of Georgia’s 14 congressional districts. Each board member serves a five-year term.
