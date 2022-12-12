House Keys and Eviction Notice

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced on its website that it would no longer accept new applications for federal rental assistance after Oct. 28, an abrupt decision that caught advocates and others off guard.

 Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads.

Six Democratic members of the Georgia delegation sent a letter to Christopher Nunn, commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs, asking him why he closed off new applications for the Georgia Rental Assistance program and how the remaining funds would be distributed.

