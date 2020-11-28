State universities post gains in enrollment for fall 2020

ALBANY -- Fall enrollment figures for Georgia colleges show an overall increase in enrollment of 2.4 percent, and local universities also have experienced a bump in the number of students on campus.
In Albany, Albany State University's enrollment increased to 6,509 for the fall semester this year compared to 6,122 the previous fall, a 6.3 percent increase, according to a report released by the University System of Georgia.
Enrollment at Georgia Southwestern State University was up 7.2 percent from the previous year, increasing from 2,950 to 3,162 students.
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College had an increase of 1.6 percent, with 3,990 enrolled for the fall 2020 semester.
Statewide, enrollment in the system’s 26 institutions grew to 341,485, up from 333,507 in the fall of 2019.
Colleges and universities may experience sharper growth next year as state residents who have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic return to campuses to learn new skills, Albany Technical College President Anthony Parker said.
While it is unfortunate that the economic impact of the virus is affecting so many people, there are opportunities for those who are unemployed or underemployed in better-paying jobs, he said.
The college, which is governed by the separate Technical College System of Georgia, actually saw an enrollment decline of about 8 percent for the fall semester as enrollment among high school students dropped by about 200. Parker attributed that to high schools not receiving counseling to embark on dual-enrollment and college prep due to the pandemic.
Enrollment at the college is at 4,281 for the entire 2020 academic year, down from 4,407 the previous year.
Parker said he expects enrollment will rebound in the spring and summer as more adults, or non-traditional students, impacted by the pandemic go back to school to learn new skills. Those students typically take longer to get back into school because they have to juggle child care and other issues. They also typically take fewer classes as they need to work at least part-time while pursuing their education.
One career with potential for growth and good pay is in nursing, and Albany Tech, as well as Albany State, Georgia Southwestern and Andrew College in Cuthbert are part of the effort in the area to provide more trained professionals in that field, Parker said.
“We’re all in this together,” he said.
Parker also predicted that the number of students training for hospitality jobs will decline.
“I expect a shift in enrollment temporarily to essential-work programs,” he said. “We’re just not eating out as much. We are not going on vacations as much.”
E-commerce and information technology should become more popular as many people have shifted shopping to internet outlets during the pandemic, he said. And with the opening of a new Georgia-Pacific Corp. plant in Albany and other companies dependent on transportation, jobs in truck driving and diesel and auto repair will provide opportunities.
“What I’m hoping is people will look at the jobs they’re holding now and see how education can get them a better job, with better pay and better health benefits,” Parker said.
