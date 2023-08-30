(CNN) — Eleven people abroad a Delta Airlines flight were taken to a hospital on Tuesday, August 29 after experiencing “severe turbulence” before landing in Atlanta, a company spokesperson told CNN.

The plane was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members from Milan when the turbulence happened, a Delta spokesperson said. The 11 people injured include crew members and passengers.

