98-year-old Atlanta woman continues to make waves in the running world

98-year-old, Betty Lindberg, continues to make waves in the running world. Lindberg started running in her 60s. She has broken multiple world records since then.

 Lawrence, Nakia

ATLANTA (WANF) -- There are reasons why Betty Lindberg pushes her body to its limits, she trains 6 days a week, at 98 years old.

What those reasons are?

