Delta flight forced to turn around because of diarrhea incident

Delta Air Lines is headquartered at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

 Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona on Friday night was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.

The Airbus A350 had set out on time on the evening of September 1 with 336 passengers on board, but was forced to turn around over central Virginia.

0
0
0
0
0