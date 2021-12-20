ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that family-owned door manufacturing company Steves & Sons Inc. will locate an advanced distribution and value-added facility in Turner County to meet growing demand. The company will create 200 new jobs and invest more than $16 million in the project. Hiring will begin immediately and increase as operations ramp up.
“We are thrilled to welcome Steves & Sons to our diverse manufacturing community in Georgia, and we are glad this family-owned company is generating the largest economic investment Turner County has witnessed in decades,” Kemp said in a news release. “Thanks to our pro-business policies, companies continue to recognize the benefits of putting down roots in rural regions of our state, which also benefits the hard-working Georgians that live, work and raise a family there.”
“By utilizing Georgia’s world-class Savannah port, we solve many of our company’s key logistical challenges with the state centrally located in key markets we serve from two of our other assembly plants,” Steves & Sons Vice President for Operations Scott Lovett said.
Based in San Antonio, Texas, Steves & Sons offers a variety of interior and exterior door styles and types. Steves & Sons products can be found in more than 323 Georgia-based The Home Depot locations, as well as with other leading millwork distributors in Georgia and around the country. The company also maintains door assembly plants in Lebanon, Tenn., and Richmond, Va., and the new Georgia facility will support efficiency in key markets.
“As the largest manufacturing expansion in the last 40 years in Turner County, these are very exciting times for the community,” Turner County Development Authority Executive Director Sam McCard said. “This is a true testament to what rural Georgia has to offer. We want to thank Steves & Sons for their investment in our state and community. We cannot say enough thanks to Gov. Kemp for the help he has provided and for his continued strong commitment to rural Georgia. We also thank Commissioner Wilson and his staff for working with us tirelessly to make this a reality.”
The company will purchase and renovate an existing 150,000-square-foot facility, with an additional 30,000 square feet for truck docking space, located at 1737 Industrial Drive in Ashburn. Renovations will begin immediately, and the majority of new positions will be in light production and distribution. The company will hire forklift operators, machine operators, maintenance technicians, shippers and managers. Individuals interested in opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit www.stevesdoors.com/careers or email careers@stevesdoors.com for additional information.
Global Commerce Project Manager Elizabeth McLean represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Turner County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start and Georgia Power.
“Georgia’s central location, infrastructure assets like the Port of Savannah, and welcoming communities continue to attract manufacturers in growing industries such as housing and home improvement,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “This is an exciting announcement for Turner County, and I want to thank Steves & Sons for deciding to invest and grow in Georgia. Congratulations to our local partners for their tireless work on this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.