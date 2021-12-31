featured Teen found shot to death at short-term rental property in Georgia By JOSH MORGAN WGCL Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DOUGLASVILLE (WGCL) -- A teen was found dead at a short-term rental property in Douglasville early Friday morning.“I’m mad, I’m pissed off, I really want to say some things but I better not,” said Chief Gary E. Sparks, of Douglasville Police.Douglasville Police said they responded to a home on Deering Court just after midnight. When they arrived, they found a large group of people and several vehicles. They also found a 15-year-old who had been shot and killed.The shooting started according to police after one group came to the party looking for another group of people, the group searching for the other began to leave and that’s when shots were fired.“We was hoping and praying that we would get to the new year without any foolishness. I mean they just started shooting like this is O.K. Corral… I mean it’s just crazy,” Chief Sparks said. The shots coming from a semiautomatic AR-15 style gun according to police.“It was like a horror movie it was so bad,” said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with Douglasville Police on scene who tell him the victim is a boy, and that he attended a party at a home in the area with around 100 other teens.The house according to neighbors is known as a party house and often rented out on short term rental sites.“Every weekend it’s a party over there or something going on over there, every single weekend. So, I knew something was going to happen, but I didn't know a child would be killed," the neighbors said.Police are asking you to reach out if you attended this event, know someone who attended this event, or have any information regarding this incident. 