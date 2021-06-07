TIFTON — James “J.L.” King, founder of The King Firm, a Tifton-based injury law firm, won a $250,000 verdict for his client, Tifton resident Pamela Golding, after she slipped in the local Walmart outlet.
Golding was shopping with her son when she slipped on water that was reported to have leaked from a floor scrubber. The incident caused a fractured bone in her hand, which resulted in surgery and caused a subsequent infection that required hospitalization. Golding may also need surgery again in the future.
When attorney King requested compensation from Walmart to cover his client’s medical expenses, Walmart declined. King sued Walmart in State Court, but the extent of damages moved the trial to federal court in Valdosta. The jury ultimately awarded Golding $250,000 and King another $9,000 for his claim of frivolous litigation against Walmart.
“The Walmart had more than 300 cameras in the store, but none of them actually showed Ms. Golding’s accident,” King commented. “I don’t think the jury bought that.”
