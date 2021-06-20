Tree crushes car in Atlanta, woman rescued taken to the hospital

ATLANTA (WGCL) -- A woman was rescued from her car Sunday morning in Atlanta after it was crushed by a falling tree.
Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted a video of the incident, showing the damage.
Authorities say a large oak tree, and power lines, fell on the car on Donald Lee Hollowell at Eugenia Street.
Atlanta Fire Rescue's Heavy Rescue Unit responded and were able to successfully rescue a woman who was trapped in the car. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
While we don't know what caused the tree to collapse, Tropical Depression Claudette dropped heavy rain on the city last night, along with strong winds across the area.
A large oak tree and power lines fell on this car on Donald Lee Hollowell @ Eugenia Street. Firefighters, including our Heavy Rescue Unit, Squad 4, were able to successfully free the trapped woman. She was transported to the hospital with injuries. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/brfMFRPxeg— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 20, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.