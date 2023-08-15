Triplets attend two of Atlanta’s HBCUs together

Triplets Morgan, Tony Junior and Sanai Hicks attend two of Atlanta’s HBCUs together.

ATLANTA (WANF) -- Sending your child to college is never easy. The Hicks family is saying goodbye to all three of their children at once.

The triplets, Morgan, Tony Junior and Sanai, are attending two of Georgia’s most prestigious colleges, Spelman and Morehouse.

0
0
0
0
0