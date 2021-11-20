featured Virtual Georgia on My Mind benefit scheduled From staff reports Nov 20, 2021 Nov 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Indigo Girl Amy Ray and Brent Cobb will serve as hosts for the eighth annual Georgia Music Foundation Georgia on My Mind benefit. Special Photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ATLANTA — Indigo Girl Amy Ray and Brent Cobb will serve as hosts for the eighth annual Georgia Music Foundation Georgia on My Mind benefit.Presented by Gretsch, the Dec. 7 show raises funds for music programs across the state, including Albany. Tickets for the event, which will be streamed live, are $10. 