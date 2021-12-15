ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced its International Trade division’s 2021 GLOBE Award recipients. This state-led awards program highlights Georgia companies that expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During 2020, a year marked by pandemic-caused disruptions and uncertainty, the 17 GLOBE winners exported to 50 distinct countries.
“It’s always a pleasure to celebrate the resilience and work of our Georgia companies, and especially with so many of this year’s winners being small businesses,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. “The number of Georgia companies that transformed obstacles into opportunities again last year is truly incredible, and we will continue to help provide support to these hard-working Georgians through our award-winning international trade team at the Georgia Department of Economic Development.”
The 2021 GLOBE Award winners come from across the state of Georgia, and more than 80% of this year’s winners are small businesses with fewer than 100 employees. Additionally, more than 70% of the winners have worked with GDEcD’s International Trade team on entering and expanding to new markets for at least three consecutive years.
New this year, two companies also received a separate Global Grit Award for earning five consecutive GLOBE distinctions from the state of Georgia: Hydro Dynamics Inc. in Rome and Richland Distilling Company in Richland.
“During 2020, Georgia for the first time became a Top 10 exporting state – a major recognition that would not have been possible without companies like our GLOBE Award winners,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “In a year unlike any other, these Georgia companies adapted and diversified. Congratulations to our award winners, and a special thanks to the International Trade team at the Department for their tireless efforts to help businesses grow and succeed in new international markets.”
Three outstanding companies also were recognized as 2021 Exporters of the Year in the small, medium and large company categories. Additionally, three GLOBE winners were first-time exporters in 2020: Emrgy Inc. in Atlanta, Storm Water Systems in Cleveland, and United Spirit of America in Peachtree City.
The 2021 Exporters of the Year are:
Exporter of the Year, small company (1-20 employees): Inno Concepts Inc. dba Cocoa Town, Alpharetta
Exporter of the Year, mid-size company (21-100 employees): Quantum Aviation Solutions Inc., Duluth
Exporter of the Year, large company (101+ employees): CentricsIT, Norcross
“I’m very proud of each of our GLOBE Award winners, this year in particular," Deputy Commissioner for International Trade Mary Waters said. "Our exporters are committed to expanding their markets, and it’s a pleasure for our team to be able to provide them with customized assistance that helps them execute their export strategies. I’m also delighted to see so many repeat GLOBE Award winners who continue to expand to new countries and increase their global reach to new customers.”
The complete list of 2021 GLOBE Award winners includes:
AGRI International LLC, Marietta
Americo Manufacturing Inc., Acworth
CentricsIT, Norcross
DeLong’s Gizzard Equipment Inc., Macon
Emrgy Inc., Atlanta
Hydro Dynamics Inc., Rome
Inno Concepts Inc. dba CocoaTown, Alpharetta
Osborne Wood Products Inc., Toccoa
Petrolern LLC, Brookhaven
Plurium Technologies LLC, Peachtree Corners
Quantum Aviation Solutions Inc., Duluth
Storm Water Systems, Cleveland
The Seydel Companies, Pendergrass
Trans Globe, Woodstock
United Spirit of America, Peachtree City
Universal VAT Services, Atlanta
ZCorum, Alpharetta
The GLOBE Awards program began in 2014 as a way to recognize local businesses contributing to Georgia’s economic growth through global trade. Recognized for their 2020 export activity, this year’s GLOBE winners collectively expanded their sales to six continents and 50 separate countries during calendar year 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
GDEcD’s nationally recognized International Trade team is committed to creating opportunities for Georgia businesses to increase exports across the world through meaningful partnerships, unique international connections, and expansive export resources. GDEcD’s export team works in all industry sectors statewide and provides unbiased, solutions-focused trade consultations to Georgia companies seeking to expand their global presence. For additional information about the state’s International Trade team, visit www.georgia.org/international/trade.
