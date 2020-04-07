ATLANTA -- The state of Georgia’s net tax collections for March totaled $1.83 billion for an increase of $163.5 million, or 9.8 percent, compared to March 2019 when net tax collections totaled roughly $1.67 billion. Year-to-date net tax collections totaled $17.39 billion, for an increase of $350.8 million, or 2.1 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year when net tax revenues totaled $17.04 billion.
Individual Income Tax: Individual income tax collections totaled $971.4 million, which was an increase of roughly $197.5 million, or 25.5 percent, compared to last year when income tax collections totaled nearly $774 million. Individual income tax refunds issued -- net of voided checks -- were down $115.8 million, or -21.7 percent. Individual withholding payments increased by $82.6 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to FY 2019. Individual income tax return payments were up $10.5 million, or 18.3 percent, over last year. All other individual tax categories, including estimated tax payments, were down a combined $11.4 million.
Sales and Use Tax: Gross sales and use tax collections totaled $936 million during the month for a decrease of $10.5 million, or -1.1 percent, compared to FY 2019. Net sales and use tax decreased by $11.4 million, or -2.4 percent, compared to last year when net sales tax totaled $468.5 million. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments totaled $467.8 million for a decrease of nearly $6.1 million, or -1.3 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year. Lastly, sales tax refunds rose by $7 million, or 167 percent, compared to FY 2019.
Corporate Income Tax: Corporate income tax collections during the month totaled almost $110.1 million for an increase of roughly $0.9 million, or 0.8 percent, compared to FY 2019. Corporate income tax refunds issued -- net of voids -- were up $21.1 million, or 138.2 percent. Corporate income tax return payments increased roughly $15 million, or 43 percent, over last year. All other corporate tax types, including corporate estimated tax payments, were up a combined $7 million.
Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor fuel tax collections increased by nearly $5.8 million, or 4.1 percent, compared to FY 2019.
Motor Vehicle -- Tag & Title Fees: Motor vehicle tag & title fees fell by nearly $2.5 million, or -6.9 percent, in March while title ad valorem tax collections decreased by $14.6 million, or -22.9 percent, from last year’s total of $63.8 million.
