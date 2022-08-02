rent deadline.jpg

Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes.

ATLANTA – As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs administers the GRA program. Since its inception, in March 2021, qualified Georgians have received more than $288 million in rental assistance from two federal funds, labeled Emergency Rental Assistance 1 and 2. DCA also voluntarily reallocated $237.8 million to aid rental assistance programs in Augusta, Savannah, the city of Atlanta, Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Henry, Gwinnett, Clayton and Hall counties.

