ATLANTA — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harold D. Melton, as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, issued an Order Declaring Statewide Judicial Emergency in March pursuant to OCGA § 38-3-61. That order has been extended seven times, with modifications, by orders issued on April 6, May 11, June 12, July 10, Aug. 11, Sept. 10, and Oct. 10.
After consulting with the Judicial Council of Georgia and other judicial partners, recognizing again that most in-court proceedings compel the attendance of various individuals rather than allowing them to decide how best to protect their own health, and further recognizing that the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Georgia, it is hereby determined that the order should be extended again.
Courts in Georgia have continued to perform essential functions despite the pandemic. Courts have also greatly expanded the use of remote proceedings and have resumed limited in-person proceedings that can be conducted safely. In an effort to return to more robust court operations, many of the deadlines imposed by law on litigants in civil and criminal cases that had been suspended, tolled, or extended since the initial March 14 order were reimposed as of July 14, allowing more pending and newly filed cases to move forward in the judicial process.
The Sept. 10 order authorized the Chief Judge of each Superior Court, in his or her discretion after consultation with the District Attorney, to resume grand jury proceedings if doing so can be done safely and in compliance with public health guidance based on local conditions. A number of courts have utilized this authority, and many more are expected to do so going forward.
The last extension order on Oct. 10 recognized that the blanket prohibition of jury trials, which require the assembly of larger numbers of people, could not continue, even though the pandemic continues, because our judicial system, and the criminal justice system in particular, must have some capacity to resolve cases by trial, and our trial courts have accumulated many cases that are awaiting trial.
The Sept. 10 order directed the Chief Judge of each Superior Court to convene for each county in his or her circuit a local committee of judicial system participants to develop detailed guidelines for the safe resumption of jury trials in the county, utilizing the “Guidance for Resuming Jury Trials.” The Oct. 10 order authorized the Chief Judge of each trial court, in his or her discretion, to resume the jury trial process if local conditions allow and the Chief Judge, in collaboration with the local committee, has developed and issued a final jury trial plan. A number of courts have already issued their plans to safely resume jury trials, and many more are in the process of developing those plans with their local committees.
Finally, it should be understood that plans may need to be revised based on changing circumstances. As has been the direction since the original order, all Georgia courts must continue to conduct proceedings, remotely or in-person, in compliance with public health guidance, applicable statutes and court rules, and the requirements of the United States and Georgia Constitutions, including the public’s right of access to judicial proceedings and a criminal defendant’s rights to confrontation and an open courtroom. All courts should continue to use and increase the use of technology to conduct remote judicial proceedings as a safer alternative to in-person proceedings, unless required by law to be in person or unless it is not practicable for technical or other reasons for persons participating in the proceeding to participate remotely.
This order again delineates the health precautions required for all in-person judicial proceedings and requires courts to adopt and maintain operating guidelines consistent with the Georgia Court Reopening Guide and any more specific local public health guidance.
