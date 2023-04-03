The body of Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of a South Carolina road in 2015, was exhumed over the weekend for an independent autopsy, according to attorneys for the family.

Smith's body was successfully exhumed, transported, and a second autopsy was conducted before "transporting him back and then putting him back to his final resting place this past weekend," attorney Eric Bland said in a tweet Sunday night.

CNN's Susannah Cullinane, Christina Maxouris, Alaa Elassar and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Tags