The body of a 19-year-old found dead in the middle of a South Carolina road in 2015 will be exhumed, his family announced last week, almost two years after state authorities reopened a probe into his death based on information learned while investigating the murders of Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh.

The family of Stephen Smith has raised about $60,000 to put towards the exhumation and a private autopsy in what his mother described on a GoFundMe page as a "fight for justice."

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

