Stephen Smith's case is now being investigated as a homicide, South Carolina law enforcement says

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student whose body was found in the middle of a South Carolina road in 2015, as a homicide, an agency spokesperson told CNN.

 From Sandy Smith/GoFundMe

A SLED spokesperson also confirmed there were no indications in the investigation that Smith's killing was a hit-and-run.

