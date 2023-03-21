Stephen Smith's death is being investigated as a homicide, law enforcement says, 2 years after Murdaugh case prompted a fresh look

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student whose body was found in the middle of a South Carolina road in 2015, as a homicide, an agency spokesperson told CNN.

 From Sandy Smith/GoFundMe

The development comes almost two years after the murders of Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh brought renewed scrutiny to the fate of the 19-year-old nursing student.

CNN's Dianne Gallagher and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

