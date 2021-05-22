TIFTON — Stephens County High School will be Georgia’s representative in the Agricultural Issues Leadership Development Event (LDE) at the National FFA convention this fall after turning in a stellar performance at the first-ever event of its kind at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Frank Flanders, associate professor of agricultural education at ABAC, said the Stephens County team “performed very well and will be highly competitive as it represents Georgia in national competition.”
The Stephens County team consisted of five juniors including Bryce Rogers, Carrie Keown, Madie Davis, Laney McGee and Jonathon Smith. They were under the instruction of Bailey Hicks, the school’s agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor. The team’s subject was “Should There be Regulation of the Labeling of Plant-Based Meat?” The team will receive a $2,500 grant to defray expenses to Indianapolis, Ind., for the national competition.
“I think this will be the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial event coordinated by the ABAC Agricultural Education program and the Georgia Association of FFA,” Flanders said. “We anticipate that this event will become a highly popular competition in Georgia.”
The Agricultural Issues LDE challenges students to investigate a variety of local, state, national and international issues facing agriculture. Students then demonstrate through portfolio, presentation, and questioning an understanding of the principles and fundamentals of agricultural issues analysis.
Participants research all sides of an issue and then present their findings to a panel of judges. Flanders said ABAC faculty, ABAC students, and invited specialists judged the event.
“This event is the perfect training ground for students interested in careers in education, communications, law, public relations, and more,” Flanders said. “Students will learn leadership skills that are very important in preparing them for their future careers.”
Sponsored nationally by Elanco and Syngenta, the Agricultural Issues LDE became a national event in 1997. Stephens County will be Georgia’s first entry for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.