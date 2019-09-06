Stepping Out for Your Heart 5K set for Oct. 5 in Tifton

TIFTON — The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation will hold its 13th annual Stepping Out for Your Heart 5K Road Race, One Mile Fun Run/Walk and Champions’ Walk on Oct. 5.
Taking place at the Northeast Campus of Tift County High School, all proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation's Heart Safe Community program. Donations are tax-deductible.
“This event is designed to promote great heart health,” Mandy Brooks, the TRMC Foundation executive director, said in a news release. “We also use this opportunity to salute our Champions. We consider any local resident who has been diagnosed with heart disease and/or stroke a champion, and we would love for them to participate in an honorary walk at Stepping Out.”
The 5K Run will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the Champions’ Fun Walk at 8:45 a.m., the One Mile Fun Run and Walk at 9 a.m. and an awards ceremony at 9:15 a.m.
“Stepping Out benefits the Foundation’s Heart Safe Community program, which provides 12-lead EKG units to area emergency medical services,” Brooks said. “It also provides funding to economically-disadvantaged patients needing cardiac rehabilitation after a heart event.”
To register or for more information, call (229) 391-3310 or visit www.active.com. A link also is available at www.tiftregional.com. The TCHS Northeast Campus is located at 3021 Fulwood Road in Tifton.