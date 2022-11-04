Steve Bannon appeals contempt of Congress conviction

Steve Bannon, ex-adviser and strategist for former President Donald Trump, is seen here in Washington, D.C. on October 21. Bannon filed a notice of appeal in federal court on November 4 to challenge his conviction and sentence for criminal contempt of Congress.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc/Getty Images

Steve Bannon, ex-adviser and strategist for former President Donald Trump, filed a notice of appeal in federal court Friday to challenge his conviction and sentence for criminal contempt of Congress.

Bannon's sentence of four months in prison -- for failing to turn over documents or show up to testify before the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021 -- will be on hold as he challenges the law around his prosecution, as the judge previously said would happen once appealed.

