ALBANY -- It was a bit of out with the old and in with the new during the Albany City Commission’s final meeting of 2020 with the announcement of the upcoming retirement of longtime employee Stephen Collier.
Another employee with a long track record with the city, Steven Carter, was selected as Collier’s replacement as assistant city manager in charge of utility administration. City Manager Sharon Subadan announced Carter’s promotion during the Tuesday meeting.
Collier, who began his career in August 1982 as a senior storekeeper in the city's Auto Parts Division, worked his way through the ranks over his lengthy career. He was later promoted to fleet superintendent, where he oversaw the transition from a maintenance shop to fleet management system.
After the retirement of the fleet services director, Collier moved into that position, which he held until 2014, when he was promoted to his current post by former City Manager Tom Berry.
Collier said he is confident in Carter’s abilities.
“Thirty-eight years, that’s a long time,” the Colquitt, Ga., native said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “I just felt the timing was right. It’s just time to decompress and go and enjoy my family.”
His staff also has confidence in Carter, Collier said.
“This is a very talented team,” he said. “I’m happy that Mr. Carter graded out to be the No. 1 candidate. I think he will continue the same level of service.”
While government employees often get a bad rap, Mayor Bo Dorough said, Collier “exemplifies public service. Mr. Collier is someone who, as I said earlier, came to the city almost 40 years ago. He’s learned and then he's mentored the employees who came after him. Mr. Collier was always a team player for the city of Albany.”
Collier thanked commissioners for the opportunity to serve.
“You all took a country boy and made him a professional,” he said. “I’m just blessed, and the reason I’m blessed is I’ve always had the support from here. I could always call any of you and present an idea. You’ve been very supportive, and I mean the whole community.”
Collier’s presence will be missed, Subadan said.
“Thank you for your friendship, for your mentorship, for being a partner," she said. “Stephen loves Albany, and that’s in everything he’s done, everything he’s said for this community.”
Carter has served as chief information officer in the Technology and Communications Department, and is a U.S. Air Force veteran with 25 years in his field.
He was chosen after a nationwide search during which 22 qualified applicants were identified, Subadan told commissioners during the meeting. A list of 10 top applicants was narrowed to five, who were interviewed in virtual sessions.
“Steven Carter distinguished himself as the leader of the pack,” Subadan said. “He is not an unknown quantity to us.
“It has been my desire to have a little overlap between the two Stephens so there can be a smooth hand-off.”
Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard said he does not feel a city of Albany’s size requires two assistant city managers.
“I’m still not convinced we need two assistant city managers,” he said. “I will not be in favor of adding another city manager to the city of Albany.”
While the city has lost population in the past, Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said she is hopeful that trend can be reversed.
“I hope we do everything we can to improve,” she said.
While he said he is satisfied with Subadan’s choice in this case and approves Carter’s selection, Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington suggested the commission consider its role in the selection process in future cases.
“Maybe going forward we need to look at what consent really means,” he said.
