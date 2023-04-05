regents.png

ATHENS -- The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved two University of Georgia professors as Regents’ Entrepreneurs at a recent meeting. Professors Steven Stice and Biao He, from the colleges of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, respectively, are the first two UGA selections for a designation that was adopted by the board in February 2022.

The Regents’ Entrepreneur distinction recognizes faculty who have demonstrated success in translating research into a commercial setting. It lasts for an initial period of three years that can then be extended by the board and provides a one-time, $10,000 cash award.

