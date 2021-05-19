ALBANY -- After a year in which pageants were canceled due to COVID-19, Albany’s Lou Easter Milledge Hardy is continuing her mission to show that it’s not only the young who can compete on the stage.
On Saturday, Hardy will compete in the 2021 Ms. Southwest Georgia Senior Pageant in West Point.
Hardy, 64, is shooting for a return to the Ms. Senior Georgia Pageant. She finished as second-runner-up in that event in August 2019.
The Saturday pageant is a step toward Hardy's goal.
“As for any woman, no matter what age you are (or) who you are, you can be beautiful at any age,” she said. “I’m letting people know I’ve still got it, and they can have it, too.”
As a veteran of sorts, having entered her first pageant, the Mrs. Georgia, in 1986, Hardy said she is in her element on the stage. She was crowned Mrs. Congeniality in both the 2006 and 2007 Mrs. Albany Pageants.
She also remains active at work, as an employee with the Dougherty County School System, and in the community.
Hardy is a member of First Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and is a board member of the Albany Civil Rights Institute.
Pageants give her a moment to shine, and she said she hopes to inspire others.
“This is something I look forward to,” Hardy said. “I look forward to competition -- win, lose or place, it doesn’t matter. Don’t let anything check your faith.”
The pageant veteran said she plans to be a part of that competition as long as possible.
“I’m not ready to go out yet,” Hardy said. “As long as I can wear stilettos, I’m moving, and to God be the glory. You can still have it, no matter what age you are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.