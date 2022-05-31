STOP School Violence initiatives on the way for Dougherty, Terrell Counties

ALBANY — A federal STOP School Violence grant awarded earlier this year has arrived in a timely fashion as it will allow two area school systems to initiate programs aimed at addressing violence for the coming school year.
The $991,110 grant from the U.S. Justice Department was awarded to the United Way of Southwest Georgia and will fund programs in Dougherty and Terrell county schools.
“Those are the two counties the grants are for,” Clinton Johnson, who is director for the grant and also a Dougherty County Commission member, said. “Our approach is going to be a systemwide approach for the two counties. That’s our plan, to have it up by the time school starts.”
The grants can be used for such purposes as instituting safety measures in and around grade school facilities, supporting school violence prevention efforts, providing training to school personnel and students, and implementing evidence-based threat assessments.
Making those threat assessments will be a component of the program in the two counties, Johnson said.
“One is going to be environmental — if there’s a need for lighting or cameras or a gate,” he said. “That’s one of the first. With the grant, we’re implementing a threat assessment. The grant allows you to purchase technology and materials and, most importantly, training.
“We will look at the culture of the school and see what that looks like in Terrell County and Dougherty County.”
With an 18-year-old man gunning down 19 elementary school students and two teachers last week in Texas, Johnson said, the need to seek solutions is more evident.
“It’s one of those things where we didn’t think it was as bad as it was,” he said.
“Obviously, it’s worse. It’s been hard looking the last few days at what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and what happened in some of those other school shootings. The numbers are just getting higher and higher and higher.”
Part of the program will include an anti-bullying campaign that includes teaching students to report bullying.
Training police officers also will be part of the program if necessary, Johnson said.
