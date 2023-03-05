When Elise Joshi posted a TikTok video about the Alaska oil drilling project known as Willow in early February, she didn't have high hopes it would go viral.

Joshi, 20, posts often about climate issues on TikTok for the account Gen-Z for Change, as well as her personal account. She's well aware "climate doesn't trend very often," as she told CNN. But Joshi's video about Willow was very different. It took just a few days to accumulate more than 100,000 views, eventually surpassing 300,000.

Recommended for you

Tags