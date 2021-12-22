ALBANY — A planned $125 million construction project at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital that will increase emergency room and neonatal care capacity got a green light on Tuesday night with the approval of closing part of Fourth Avenue.
The Albany City Commission unanimously approved the closing of the 400 block of Fourth, the section between North Jefferson Street and North Monroe Street, after holding a public hearing on the request.
A traffic study presented to the commission by Phoebe stated that traffic count in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue is about 1,138 cars per day, the majority of which are using the street to access Phoebe facilities.
Plans call for a four-story building that will include a larger emergency room that will increase current capacity from about 29 beds to 75 on the third floor, hospital CEO Joe Austin said during an interview after the commission meeting. The new neonatal intensive care unit will include 50 beds on the second floor.
The first floor will house the hospital’s trauma unit. Phoebe is currently seeking state approval for a Level 2 trauma designation, which will allow for improved care of critically ill and injured patients. The fourth floor will be shell space for future expansion.
Even if Phoebe is not approved for trauma designation, the construction will move forward, Austin told commissioners.
“Our emergency room is 25 years old, and we need to expand it,” he said. “There is not another trauma center south of Macon, and we think it is time we achieve that. It’s a project that’s not just going to benefit Albany and Dougherty County, it’s going to benefit the entire region.”
Phoebe’s primary service area encompasses some 27 counties with a population of about 500,000.
The closed section of Fourth Avenue will serve as the entrance to the emergency room once the construction is completed.
Phoebe has agreed to grant an easement for the city to maintain permanent infrastructure such as drainage on the property and to pay the costs of relocating other infrastructure such as utility lines.
In addition to the investment for the construction, which Austin estimated would cost in the range of $125 million to $130 million, the new facility also will add jobs, he said. The estimated start date is in the 10- to 11-month range, and the project is expected to take about two years to complete.
“Having that trauma center is important,” Commissioner Jon Howard said. “If you look at coverage in the state, you will see there is a gap in the southwest corner of the state.”
Dr. James Black, director of emergency medicine at Phoebe, told commissioners that “this is something we think is necessary for the health of the community.”
During an interview following the vote, Black said he was “very pleased” with the commission’s decision.
“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “We’re moving forward with the planned improvements and hope it will be a big plus for southwest Georgia.”
Albany resident Bruce Capps, who has advocated for the preservation of historic buildings in the city, said he was opposed to the plan prior to Phoebe gaining trauma designation. In the past, he said, a proposed hospital project was abandoned after Phoebe received permission to raze three historic houses on Fourth Avenue and two other nearby historic homes.
“The facility was not built, and the houses were not replaced,” he said. “Once that street is closed to the public, it will not be re-opened.”
Phoebe announced plans to seek enhanced trauma status in 2019 and since then has constructed a helipad on Medical Tower 1 to improve transportation of emergency patients and hired trauma staff members.
The new facility is an element of the Phoebe Focus strategic plan in which Phoebe pledged $250 million in new investment in facilities, services and technology, Phoebe Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said in a Wednesday news release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays, but it did not lessen our commitment to the communities we have the privilege of serving,” he said. “Despite the many challenges we have had to overcome throughout our COVID fight, we have continued to plan for the future, and we have made great progress on many of our Phoebe Focus initiatives.”
