Strong storms capable of tornadoes sweep the Southeast, and injuries are reported in northern Alabama

MCSO shared a video of rain and wind from the storm rolling past a Patrol Division in Hartselle by I-65.

 Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Strong storms capable of tornadoes are sweeping across the Southeast and the Ohio Valley on Thursday, already leaving building and tree damage in the morning and threatening more destruction as the day progresses.

In northern Alabama particularly, injuries and damage have been reported in Morgan County southeast of Huntsville, authorities said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

Tags