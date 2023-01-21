A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city's police said.

The 61-year-old butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on the city's northern outskirts close to its border with mainland China, was knocked to the ground by the struggling pig and sustained a wound from a 40 centimeter (15 inch) meat cleaver, police told CNN.

Recommended for you

Tags