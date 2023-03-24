A West Texas A&M student-led LGBT+ organization and its leaders have filed a federal lawsuit after a student drag show was canceled Monday by the university's president, who called such shows "derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny," drawing backlash from students and free speech advocates.

The lawsuit filed Friday by the student organization, Spectrum WT, against university President Walter Wendler and other school leaders alleges that Wendler "is openly defying the Constitution."

CNN's Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.

