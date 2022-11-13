Police have in custody a University of Virginia student and ex-UVA football player suspected of fatally shooting three current players and wounding two other people late Sunday at the school's main campus in Charlottesville as a bus returned from a class field trip, school officials said.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. told reporters Monday morning as an hourslong manhunt came to an end and authorities lifted a campus lockdown order.

CNN's Carroll Alvarado, Susannah Cullinane and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

