Students at the University of California, Davis, should stay indoors as police hunt for a suspect after a third knife attack following two fatal stabbings in less than a week near campus, authorities said.

The startling advice for students not to venture out follows the killings Saturday evening of a UC Davis senior and Thursday of a 50-year-old man at different parks near campus. About 40,000 students are enrolled at the public university in Davis, a city of some 68,000 people about a 20-minute drive west of the state capital, Sacramento.

