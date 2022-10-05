bird.jpg

SOCIAL CIRCLE – For kids who enjoy nature as well as creating artwork, Georgia’s 17th annual Youth Birding Competition invites resident children and teens to celebrate birds through a T-shirt art contest.

A winner will be picked from each of four age categories: primary (pre-K-second grades), elementary (third-fifth), middle school (sixth-eighth) and high school. One winner will be awarded the grand prize: Their artwork will appear on the 2023 Youth Birding Competition T-shirt, and they’ll receive a $100 Amazon gift card. The three other winners each will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

