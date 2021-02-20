ATLANTA -- Georgia students have the opportunity to turn their dreams into college savings through this year’s “My Life’s Dream Challenge," sponsored by the state of Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan. Returning for a second year, the “My Life’s Dream Challenge” encourages students across the state to create an original work detailing their life’s dream for a chance to win $1,529 in financial assistance for post-secondary education.
At least one winner will be chosen from each region of the state — metro Atlanta, southeast Georgia, north Georgia and south Georgia, with up to eight winners statewide. Selected winners will be chosen based on creativity and originality.
“The Georgia Student Finance Commission works around the clock to ensure the next generation of leaders has the necessary resources to reach for the stars and access the opportunities granted through higher education,” Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley said in a news release. “Our agency is proud to partner with the office of the state treasurer to promote financial literacy and assist Georgia families in preparing for education beyond high school. I encourage Georgia students to embrace their creativity by participating in the My Life’s Dream Challenge.”
Entries may include videos, pictures, drawings, poems or essays. Winners must be age 18 or under, a legal resident of Georgia and have an entry submitted by a parent, grandparent or legal guardian. Entries are limited to one original work per household.
To enter, fill out the entry form and submit the work at www.path2college529.com/Dream.
Entries must be received by 8 p.m. on March 15. Pictures are limited to 10 megabytes or less, with videos required to be less than two minutes in length. Written submissions may be no more than 500 words. For official contest rules and to submit an entry, visit www.path2college529.com/Dream.
To learn more about the Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, tax benefits, risks, and costs, see the plan description at path2college529.com. Investments in the plan are neither insured nor guaranteed, and there is the risk of investment loss. Interested persons can check with their home state to learn if the plan offers tax or other benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds or protection from creditors only available for investing in its own 529 plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.