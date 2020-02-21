ALBANY -- When Rush Limbaugh refers to "young skulls full of mush," it’s obvious he has never attended the annual Southwest Georgia Regional Science & Engineering Fair.
Two hundred fifteen middle and high school students form 18 southwest Georgia counties gathered Friday in the Albany State University West Campus recreation gym to compete in the 48-year-old event.
Doug Wyatt, associate professor of Biology at ASU and the regional Science Fair director, said he was pleased with the quality of the projects presented.
“There are so many bright minds here today," Wyatt said. "Many of them far smarter than I am. As you can see, we are maxed out here with wall to wall projects.”
Terrance Malone’s project questioned “Do Men and Women See Things Differently?” Asked why he chose the topic for his research, he responded, “When I was younger, I wanted to do a project on vision in general. I was always near-sighted but didn’t know it until middle school. I just knew other people could see things I couldn't.”
The top exhibitors selected Friday will be extended invitations to the state fair, to be held March 28-30 in Athens. From there, they will have the opportunity to advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair in Anaheim, Calif., in May.
