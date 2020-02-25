ATLANTA -- The following students were recognized for exceptional academic work for fall 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Columbus State University. Students who received Faculty Honors at Georgia Tech had a 4.0 academic average for the semester; students who made Dean's List had a 3.0 academic average. The President's List at Columbus State represents the pinnacle of academic achievement at CSU, recognizing students who have achieved a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 (on a 4.00 scale) in at least 12 semester credit hours.
Georgia Institute of Technology
Faculty Honors:
-- Anna Johnson and Austin Pitts of Albany;
-- Justin Creamer and Samuel Gyorfi of Leesburg;
-- Elizabeth Glass of Camilla.
Dean's List:
-- Mason Dominey, Jackson Eubanks, Saloni Patel, Aubrey Smith, Veronica Thompkins and Carterion Whitlock of Albany;
-- Asher Anderson, John Murphy and Chiagoziem Ohamadike of Leesburg;
-- Brett Bailey and Mark Glass of Camilla;
-- Michael Martin of Pelham.
Columbus State University
President's List:
-- Mehkya Wilcox, Management; and Devarian Tarver, Computer Science, of Albany;
-- Tiffany Saxon, Health Science, of Camilla;
-- Meenal Joshi, Biology; and Wyatt Poe, Music Performance, of Leesburg;
-- Kiara Anderson, Nursing, of Newton;
-- Joshua Richmond, Art, of Warwick;
-- Olivia Landin, Special Education/General Curriculum -- Reading, of Oakfield;
-- Tatseyana Taylor, Management Information Systems, of Dawson.
