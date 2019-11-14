ATLANTA -- Advances in medicine and technology have led to decades of rising life expectancy in the U.S. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has been declining for the last three years, representing an alarming national trend.
While common physical health conditions like heart disease and cancer still claim the majority of lives in the U.S. each year, unintentional injuries (including accidental deaths from overdoses) and intentional deaths by suicide are largely responsible for rising mortality rates nationwide.
To find out how major causes of death vary around the country, researchers at 360 Quote calculated the most over-indexed cause of death in each state, using the latest data from the CDC. For the top 15 leading causes of death nationally, researchers compared each state’s age-adjusted mortality rate to the national mortality rate for that cause. Whichever cause exceeded its respective national mortality rate by the greatest amount was identified as the most over-indexed cause of death in that state.
The analysis showed that in Georgia, death by blood infection is the most over-indexed cause of death, when compared to the national average. The age-adjusted mortality rate for blood infection in Georgia of 18.1 deaths per 100,000 people is 44% higher than the national rate of 12.6 per 100k people. Here is a summary of the data for Georgia:
-- Most over-indexed cause of death: Septicemia;
-- State age-adjusted death rate for the cause: 18.1 deaths per 100k people (44% above average);
-- State total number of deaths per year for the cause: 1,611;
-- State percentage of total deaths for the cause: 1.94%.
For more information, a detailed methodology, and data for every state, see the original report by 360 Quote.