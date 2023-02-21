fair districts.png

Many of the lawmakers serving under the Gold Dome did not have any competition on the November ballot. A Fair Districts GA report finds the state’s redistricting process resulted in safe districts. 

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- They say every ballot counts, but when it comes to the Georgia Legislature, most voters had little choice in last year’s election, thanks to the state’s newly redrawn electoral lines.

That’s one of the findings of a report released by Fair Districts GA, a nonprofit that encourages unbiased redistricting. The group partnered with the Princeton Gerrymandering Project to rate the fairness of the state’s maps during 2021’s special redistricting session.

