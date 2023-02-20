warnock 1.jpg

A new report shows that moving up the presidential primary in Georgia, as requested, would reap huge economic benefits throughout the state, as candidates such as Sen. Raphael Warnock, shown campaigning in Albany, take their message across the state.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA -- Moving up Georgia’s presidential primaries to put the Peach State fourth in the primary calendar would reap huge economic benefits, according to a new study.

Early Democratic and Republican presidential primaries next year could generate nearly $220 million in economic impact and create more than 2,200 jobs, Emory University finance professor Thomas More Smith concluded in a study released last week.

