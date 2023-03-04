Several sub-Saharan countries, including Ivory Coast, Mali, Guinea and Gabon, are helping their citizens return from Tunisia following controversial remarks from the country's president last month concerning illegal immigration into the North African country.

In a meeting of Tunisia's National Security Council on February 21, President Kais Saied described alleged illegal border crossings from sub-Saharan Africa into the country as a "criminal enterprise hatched at the beginning of this century to change the demographic composition of Tunisia."

Recommended for you

Tags