A substitute teacher in north Texas was fired after she "encouraged students to fight each other during class," the Mesquite Independent School District said.

School officials learned Thursday morning of a video showing fights the previous day in a Kimbrough Middle School class, which prompted an "immediate investigation," the district said in an emailed statement to CNN. The school is in Mesquite, less than 15 miles east of Dallas.

