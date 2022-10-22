ALBANY — While the leaders of any financial institution would be pleased about things like positive loan growth year over year, or Net Income for 3Q22 increasing 52.1% when compared to 3Q21 and 16% when compared to the first three quarters of 2021, those at Albany-based AB&T are less focused on impressive raw numbers than they are on the impact that success has on the Albany area community the bank serves.
“We’re proud of the success the bank has enjoyed through the first three quarters of 2022,” CEO Perry Revell said. “We’ve worked diligently throughout the year to refine our relationship banking and community-focused philosophies that have guided our recent success. Growing our loan portfolio to $177 million is a byproduct of that. But we’re even more excited about what that growth represents for our clients and our community.
“Numbers like those represent critical things like new jobs generated by a commercial expansion, a farmer expanding into a new crop to better utilize land and resources, a family constructing a mother-in-law suite to adequately care for an elderly relative, or a nonprofit like Albany Area Primary Health Care expanding and bolstering its care network to reach more citizens who need those medical services.”
That Revell would focus on the importance of community impact is certainly no surprise given AB&T’s track record of community involvement, but his specific mention of AAPHC illustrates the kind of partnership AB&T bankers seek to forge with clients.
That relationship-driven philosophy is also why pfficials at AAPHC see AB&T as more than just their bank.
“It’s been a long-term relationship, which has been awesome,” AAPHC CEO Shelley Spires said of AB&T’s connection to the organization. “I think that we continue to work together toward providing community services through that partnership. And I think what has been nice is knowing that AB&T strives to make sure that they assist us in the best way possible, in a way that’s beneficial, not only to the organization, but also to our community.”
More specifically, Spires spoke glowingly about the organization’s relationship not just with AB&T, but with Gayle Woolard, the SVP and Private Banker who manages the relationship. As Spires sees it, Woolard is an important part of AAPHC’s braintrust, and her input often transcends that of a typical banker.
“It’s just that trust factor as it relates to Gayle’s transparency and honesty,” Spires said. “I think just being at the table to point out what those risk factors are, but at the same time being very supportive when we see a need (in the community), is incredibly valuable. Sometimes when we’re looking to grow service lines, or to create a safety net for our community, from a health care perspective, it’s always nice to have that outsider feedback.”
During the last decade-plus, AAPHC has had success expanding a litany of health care services into underserved areas of not only Albany but the entire southwest Georgia area.
Spires and Woolard both pointed to initiatives they’ve worked on over the years, including the creation of the Northwest Albany Behavioral Health Center; the acquisition and renovation of AAPHC’s Newton Road clinic; the creation and expansion of the organization’s school-based health clinics that serve students, their families and faculty; expansion of health services to include podiatry, dentistry and optometry, and much more.
As impactful as Woolard’s business acumen has been in helping bring the aforementioned projects to fruition, it’s another service she provides that encapsulates the depth of that relationship. For the better part of her time working with AAPHC, when the organization is courting a new physician, they will coordinate with Woolard to have her take that prospect around town on a personalized tour.
“I’m not pushing a house, I’m not pushing the bank; I’m showing them what I consider to be assets of the community,” Woolard said. “And I unpack it a little differently. Let’s say we know they’re an outdoors person. I try to hit spots that are good for that. I’ll take them to Chehaw. We go walk down to Veterans Park, we walk down to the paved river walk and talk about the marathon. We talk about Fridays on the Flint. We talk about those kinds of things because as they’re looking to picture themselves here, those are things that could bring them joy.”
It’s obvious that Woolard cherishes that role for a variety of reasons, but two of those clearly lie at the heart of her motivation: her commitment to the client and her commitment to the community.
“This is my home, and I’m proud of it,” she said. “I love it. And I truly do find tremendous joy and happiness helping people achieve their dreams. And really, it’s easy to work with the folks at Albany Area because of their passion and dedication to what they do. There are some truly amazing people there and they are making a real impact on my community. So I’m honored I can play some role in that.