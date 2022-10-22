ALBANY — While the leaders of any financial institution would be pleased about things like positive loan growth year over year, or Net Income for 3Q22 increasing 52.1% when compared to 3Q21 and 16% when compared to the first three quarters of 2021, those at Albany-based AB&T are less focused on impressive raw numbers than they are on the impact that success has on the Albany area community the bank serves.

“We’re proud of the success the bank has enjoyed through the first three quarters of 2022,” CEO Perry Revell said. “We’ve worked diligently throughout the year to refine our relationship banking and community-focused philosophies that have guided our recent success. Growing our loan portfolio to $177 million is a byproduct of that. But we’re even more excited about what that growth represents for our clients and our community.

Tags