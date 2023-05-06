abac orientation.jpg

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has announced eight orientation days scheduled for this summer.

Scheduled days are June 5, June 12, June 26, July 10, July 17, July 27 (Bainbridge), July 31 and Aug. 9.

